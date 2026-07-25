Jon Bon Jovi cut short Madison Square Garden show due to sinus infection

Rock band Bon Jovi’s show at Madison Square Garden came to an early end on Thursday night after its frontman, singer Jon Bon Jovi, revealed he was suffering from a sinus infection in the middle of the performance, reported Variety.

About 90 minutes into the set, Bon Jovi told the crowd that he would have to stop the show as he wasn’t feeling his best. “I haven’t talked to anybody about anything, but don’t throw away your ticket stubs. “I’m going to figure something out, OK? Just hold onto them, we’ll figure out how to reschedule. But I’m going to have to cool it for the night,” said Jon Bon Jovi in a fan video as quoted by Variety. He ended the show by saying, “I’ll see you again soon.” (ANI)

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