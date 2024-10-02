Jr NTR’s film “Devara: Part 1” earns phenomenal numbers, mints Rs 200 crore

Jr NTR’s “Devara: Part 1” had a phenomenal opening. The movie, NTR’s first solo outing in six years, has crossed all expectations when it came to box office numbers. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie also marks the Telugu debut of Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. On the first day (Sept 27) of its release, the movie earned Rs 82.5 crore at the domestic box office in all languages. As per Sacnilk, on the first day, the film earned Rs 73.25 crore in Telugu, the highest numbers, followed by Hindi (Rs 7.5 crore), Kannada (Rs 0.35 crore), Tamil (Rs 1 crore), and Malayalam (Rs 0.4 crore).

The movie continued to earn well on Saturday (Sept 28) and Sunday (Sept 29), taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 160.6 crore in India.

The movie has earned - Rs 128.5 crore in Telugu, Rs 27 crore in Hindi; Rs 1.05 crore in Kannada, Rs 3.14 crore in Tamil and Rs 0.9 crore in Malayalam.

NTR’s film is performing well in the Hindi belt as well. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Despite the low-key buzz around the #Hindi version, #Devara delivered a good score in its opening weekend... The mass circuits performed exceptionally well, while major national chains - which started slow on Friday morning - saw a significant pickup, ultimately yielding decent to strong results.’’ (Agencies)

Also Read: Actress Kareena Kapoor Reflects on Bollywood's Male Dominance

Also Watch: