Saif Ali Khan acts photographer to Kareena Kapoor in their London holiday

Actor Kareena Kapoor, currently vacationing in London, shared a glimpse of her getaway through her beau Saif Ali Khan’s lens.
Posting on her Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a picture of herself enjoying a calm evening while sipping a beverage.

In the photo, she is seen in a comfy yellow shirt with her hair tied in a bun, looking away from the camera. She credited her husband Saif for the picture and wrote, “SAK.”

Just a couple of days back, she shared a sun-kissed picture from her getaway. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Kareena shared a series of pictures where she looked stunning. In the first photo, she appeared radiant under the Sun, wearing black sunglasses with her hair flowing freely. She sported a white swim set paired with linen pants. Another picture showed her posing in front of a mirror in her beach attire, captioned ‘The Italian selfie’. Fans are eagerly awaiting more glimpses of her beach adventures. (ANI)

