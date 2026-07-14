'Jurassic Park' actor Actor Sam Neill passes away at 78

Hollywood actor Sam Neill, best known for his performance as Alan Grant in the 'Jurassic Park' films, has passed away at 78.

According to Deadline, the New Zealand actor died in Australia, months after he revealed being cancer-free after years of battling the condition.

In a statement shared on the actor's official social media handle, Sam Neill was surrounded by his family members during his final moments.

"It is with immense sadness that the whanau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July 2026 in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life. The loss was sudden and unexpected, but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free. The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care," read a part of the statement. The family, while requesting privacy to navigate through the immeasurable loss, added that more details will be shared in the future.

Tributes have been pouring across social media platforms, as people came forward to mourn the actor's sudden passing.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese remembered Sam Neill's performance in "many Australian stories" and wrote, "Sam Neill starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts. Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance. He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace."

Celebrities also paid their tributes in the comment section, mourning the actor's demise. (ANI)

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