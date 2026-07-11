India, Australia seal uranium  deal, to enhance defence and maritime cooperation

India and Australia on Friday adopted a Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation (JDDSC) and an India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap (MSCR), while also agreeing to operationalise their civil nuclear agreement to enable uranium exports to India. The initiatives were among 18 outcomes announced after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese during the Third India-Australia Annual Summit, covering defence, maritime security, energy, cyber and critical technologies, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the new defence initiatives reflect the need for the bilateral partnership to adapt to evolving strategic circumstances and strengthen defence and security cooperation.

The JDDSC replaces and expands the scope of the 2009 security declaration, providing a framework for cooperation in defence, maritime security, cyber security, defence industries, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, emerging technologies and regional security. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, stressing adherence to international law, including freedom of navigation and peaceful resolution of disputes.

India and Australia agreed to deepen defence ties by expanding military exercises, improving interoperability and information-sharing, increasing personnel exchanges, and strengthening collaboration between their defence industries and technology institutions.

The Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap aims to enhance cooperation through information-sharing, capability development, capacity building and operational coordination. The two countries also welcomed a Memorandum of Understanding between the Indian Coast Guard and Australia’s Maritime Border Command to strengthen maritime law enforcement and border security.

The two sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation in cyber security, critical technologies and counter-terrorism, including information-sharing on terrorist threats and efforts to counter violent extremism. The defence initiatives form part of a broader package of 18 agreements, including cooperation in energy, education, research, mining and cultural exchanges, as well as the operationalisation of the India-Australia Civil Nuclear Agreement. PM Modi said the outcomes reflect the growing strategic trust between the two countries and confidence in the future of the bilateral partnership. (ANI)

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