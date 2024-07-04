Justin Bieber Arrives In Mumbai For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet Ceremony

MUMBAI: After two grand pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai, and their pre-wedding festivities have begun at Antilia, the luxurious residence of the Ambanis. On July 5, the couple will hold a sangeet ceremony following a mass wedding and Mameru ceremony.
The Ambanis invited Justin Bieber, a popular Canadian singer, to entertain their guests. He landed at the city on Thursday, July 4.
A paparazzi posted a video on Instagram stating that Justin Bieber had landed at Mumbai airport. The pop icon is set to grace Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony.
Apart from Justin Bieber, Punjabi artists Badshah and Karan Aujla, as well as renowned musician Bruno Mars, are expected to perform at the gala event. The function will take place in Mumbai's Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Grand Theatre.
The function will begin at 7 p.m., and the dress code is Indian Regal Glam. There are apparently 2000 seats available in the large theatre where the special evening will be organized.
Previously, Rihanna performed at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party in Jamnagar.
Following the Jamnagar celebrations, the cruise party in June featured performances by The Backstreet Boys, Pitbull, and Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli, who performed live on the Italian island of Portofino.
The visuals from Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's Mosalu ceremony have gone popular online. The videos show beautiful décor and wonderful moments shared by the family.
Antilia was beautifully decorated and sparkling with lights when the wedding ceremonies officially began. Nita Ambani's family, including her mother Purnima Dalal and sister Mamata Dalal, attended the event to bless the newlyweds and give them gifts and sweets.
During the Mameru ceremony, Anant's uncles and their families gave him and Radhika traditional presents such as clothes, jewelry, and sweets. In addition to Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's uncle presented them with sweets and presents.
Before the official start of the wedding festivities at Antilia, the Ambani family organized a Samuh Vivah, or mass wedding, for nearly 50 poor couples from Maharashtra's Palguar district.
The mass wedding ceremony was held in Reliance Corporate Park and was attended by 800 people, including the couple's family, social workers, and others.
Mukesh Ambani attended the mass wedding ceremony with his wife, Nita Ambani, and other family members. Couples who married at the event received major presents as well.
The brides were presented with gold ornaments, which included Mangalsutra, nose rings, silver ornaments, toe rings, and anklets. Each bride was given gold ornaments such as Mangalsutra, wedding bands, nose rings, and silver toe rings and anklets. They received a cheque of Rs. 1.1 lakh as a 'stree dhan'.
