Justin Bieber Arrives In Mumbai For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet Ceremony

MUMBAI: After two grand pre-wedding celebrations, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12 in Mumbai, and their pre-wedding festivities have begun at Antilia, the luxurious residence of the Ambanis. On July 5, the couple will hold a sangeet ceremony following a mass wedding and Mameru ceremony.

The Ambanis invited Justin Bieber, a popular Canadian singer, to entertain their guests. He landed at the city on Thursday, July 4.

A paparazzi posted a video on Instagram stating that Justin Bieber had landed at Mumbai airport. The pop icon is set to grace Anant and Radhika's sangeet ceremony.