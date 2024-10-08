Pamela Anderson hints at new era with ‘The Naked Gun’, ‘The Last Showgirl’

Pamela Anderson is set to make waves with her upcoming projects, including the much-anticipated ‘The Naked Gun’, featuring Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin Jr.

The star shared her excitement at the Zurich Film Festival, stating, “Liam is hysterical in it,” according to Variety.

Produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins, the film is already generating buzz.

Anderson is also working on ‘Rosebud Pruning’, directed by Karim Ainouz, where she enjoyed an immersive rehearsal process that included character-driven family dinners.

“Karim is unbelievable,” she remarked about the ensemble drama, which boasts a star-studded cast including Elle Fanning, Jamie Bell, and Riley Keough.

During the festival, Anderson was honoured with Zurich’s prestigious Golden Eye Award while promoting her upcoming cookbook, ‘I Love You: Recipes From the Heart’.

Reflecting on her transformative journey, she shared, “I never thought I would be on stage, receiving an award like that. I just want to keep working. I am excited to do more,” as per Variety.

Anderson’s recent career resurgence follows the release of the documentary ‘Pamela, a Love Story’ and her memoir, ‘Love, Pamela’.

“It’s great to be a part of pop culture, but it’s a blessing and a curse,” she said, acknowledging the complexities of her fame.

Despite her past struggles with depression, she feels empowered by her current opportunities.

Growing up with a “mischievous” spirit, Anderson credits her Finnish grandfather for sparking her imagination and ambition.

Her journey into show business began with her modeling career, which she humorously downplayed, stating, “I don’t know if I would call it modeling.”

In reflecting on her past, she noted, “I don’t think I could have played this character in ‘The Last Showgirl’ if I wouldn’t have the life that I had, so it was worth it.”

Her recent role as Roxie Hart in ‘Chicago’ on Broadway marked a significant turning point. “You never know what you are capable of until you try,” she shared about the experience.

Now, as she reconnects with her roots, Anderson is embracing her past while looking forward. She described the emotional process of returning to her childhood home, aiming to “get my power back.” In her latest film, Anderson faced her fears head-on, especially when working alongside Jamie Lee Curtis. (ANI)

