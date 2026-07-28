Jyotirmayee Nayak Wins Indian Idol Season 16 Title

Jyotirmayee Nayak has won Indian Idol Season 16, emerging as the winner after months of performances on the singing reality show.

Jyotirmayee ended her Indian Idol journey with a performance of 'Saiyaan O Saiyaan.' During her time on the show, she also received praise for her performance of 'O Jab Tak Hai Jaan Jaane Jahan Main Nachungi,' which earned a standing ovation from veteran actor Hema Malini.

Her performance of 'Jaane Kyun Log Mohabbat Kiya Karte Hain' also left Leena Chandavarkar impressed, with the veteran actor saying she would like to hear the iconic song in Jyotirmayee's voice.

Before appearing on Indian Idol, Jyotirmayee was already a singer in the Odia music industry. She had also worked with cancer patients through music therapy.

After winning the show, Jyotirmayee spoke about her journey and thanked her family, the judges, the show's team, and viewers who supported her. She said, "Winning Indian Idol Season 16 feels absolutely surreal. From walking into the auditions with nothing but a dream to standing here as the winner, this journey has truly been life-changing. Every performance challenged me to become a better singer, performer, and person, and I'll always cherish everything I've learnt along the way."

The grand finale saw judges Shreya Ghoshal and Badshah, along with Usha Uthup, Udit Narayan, Papon, Kumar Sanu, Shehnaaz Gill, and Urmila Matondkar, among others, as special guests.

The 16th season of Indian Idol followed the theme 'Yaadon Ki Playlist' and featured performances around popular songs from different eras. (ANI)

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