‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Serum’: Jaaved Jaaferi mocks Karan Johar for selling Dharma Productions stake to Poonawala

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has purchased a 50 per cent stake in Dharma Productions, owned by Karan Johar. The Rs 1,000 crore ($120 million) acquisition, made through Poonawalla’s company Serene Entertainment, includes both Dharma Productions and its streaming arm, Dharmatic Entertainment.

Following the announcement, actor Jaaved Jaaferi shared a lighthearted response on X (formerly Twitter), poking fun at filmmaker Karan Johar humorously. Reposting the news, Jaaved reacted to the business deal and announced Karan Johar’s ‘next film.’ He wrote, “Next film: Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Serum.” Many commented on the fun banter, suggesting silly titles. One fan commented, “Vaccine ke baad se Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,” while another joked, “Covi Khushi ., Covi Gham.” Talking about the partnership, Karan Johar said, “From its inception, Dharma Productions has been synonymous with heartfelt storytelling that captures the essence of Indian culture. My father dreamed of creating films that would leave a lasting impact, and I’ve dedicated my career to expanding that vision.”

He added, “Today, as we join forces with Adar, a close friend and an exceptional visionary and innovator, we’re poised to elevate Dharma’s legacy to new heights. This partnership represents a perfect blend of our emotional storytelling prowess and forward-thinking business strategies. It’s about honouring our roots while embracing the future of global entertainment. Dharma’s journey has been remarkable, and this collaboration opens up a world of possibilities for creating content that will resonate across borders and generations.”

Jaaved was last seen in “Jaadugar”, which was released in 2022. He was also seen in the second season of Taaza Khabar, released on the OTT platform. (Agencies)

Also Read: “Bas bhaiyya, abhi ho gaya, thank you”: Abhishek Bachchan gets annoyed at Mumbai airport

Also Watch: