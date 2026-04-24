Kajol on Adulthood: “I Hate Being Told to Act Like One”

Bollywood star Kajol took to her social media account to express that she ‘hates’ when somebody asks to “act like an adult.”

Taking to her social media account, Kajol dropped a carousel of pictures from a recent photoshoot, followed by a caption reflecting her quintessential wit and humour.

“I hate it when people say “act like an adult”. Have u seen the adults lately??? That’s terrible advice ! #wednesdaywisdom (sic) ,” she wrote.

In the pictures, Kajol is seen posing in an elegant deep maroon saree with intricate golden embroidery and looking gorgeous.

The actress, along with her pictures, always shares funny and witty captions alongside.

The actress had earlier taken to her social media account, to post a cheeky “mantra” for those who find it hard to accept a few extra kilos.

Sharing a witty message, Kajol had written, “When ur weighing scale tells u that u have put on weight but can’t see it always assume it’s gone to ur head and u have just become smarter ! #namaste. Follow me for more hidden gems. (sic)”

In a similar post highlighting the actress' class sense of humour, Kajol had revealed how most of her life is a compilation of random moments turned into a shot. (IANS)

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