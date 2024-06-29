Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 1: Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Surpasses KGF 2, Becomes Third Biggest Opener

NEW DELHI: Kalki 2898 AD has emerged as this year's biggest box office opener, shattering records with a strong performance across multiple languages.
According to Sacnilk, an industry tracker, the net earnings of the movie on the first day alone in India have been recorded at Rs 95 crores, while Vyjayanthi Movies reported a Rs. 191.5 crores global collection.
The film released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Telugu version has led from the front with a collection of Rs. 64.5 crores net.
It was followed by Hindi which earned Rs. 24 crores, Tamil with Rs. 4 crores, Malayalam with Rs. 2.2 crores, and Kannada with Rs. 30 lakh. Notably, the Telugu release had an impressive 85.15 per cent occupancy.
The biggest hit of last year, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, made Rs 75 crores on its opening day. Kalki 2898 AD's net collection is a full Rs 20 crore more than that. Jawan made 640.25 crores net in India and went on to make Rs 1,160 crores globally.
Kalki 2898 AD is now the third-biggest Indian opener and has surpassed the collection of Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2, which had made Rs 159 crores on its opening day. SS Rajamouli's RRR and Baahubali 2 leads the charts, securing the first and second positions respectively.
RRR, that eventually went on to win an Oscar, made Rs 223 crores on its opening day while Baahubali 2, also starring Prabhas, made Rs 217 crores on the first day itself.
Talking about net collection, RRR made Rs 133 crores on its opening day and it was followed by Baahubali 2, which clocked Rs 121 crores. Although KGF 2's gross collection record has been left behind by Kalki 2898 AD, the record of its net collection is yet to be broken by Prabhas' film as KGF 2 had made Rs 116 crores net on its opening day.
Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.
ALSO READ: Indian Actress Hina Khan Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
ALSO WATCH: