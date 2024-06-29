Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 1: Prabhas’ Sci-Fi Surpasses KGF 2, Becomes Third Biggest Opener

NEW DELHI: Kalki 2898 AD has emerged as this year's biggest box office opener, shattering records with a strong performance across multiple languages.

According to Sacnilk, an industry tracker, the net earnings of the movie on the first day alone in India have been recorded at Rs 95 crores, while Vyjayanthi Movies reported a Rs. 191.5 crores global collection.

The film released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. The Telugu version has led from the front with a collection of Rs. 64.5 crores net.

It was followed by Hindi which earned Rs. 24 crores, Tamil with Rs. 4 crores, Malayalam with Rs. 2.2 crores, and Kannada with Rs. 30 lakh. Notably, the Telugu release had an impressive 85.15 per cent occupancy.