Kalki 2898 AD box office: Prabhas surpasses Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, was released in theatres on June 27. The movie mostly received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is a blend of science fiction and Hindu mythology. Set in a dystopian future, the story is inspired by Hindu mythology of the Kalki-Kali saga. It has been more than a month since the movie has released in theatres and it managed to beat the records of Shah Rukh Khan’s 2023 film Jawan.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and others. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of last year. SRK’s Jawan made a collection of Rs 760 crore gross in India. However, Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD has managed to surpass the record of the action film. As reported by Sacnilk, after 40 days, the Nag Ashwin directorial has made over Rs 760 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The report further mentions that Kalki 2898 AD has made a collection of Rs 350 crore gross with its Hindi version, and the Telugu version has earned Rs 335 crore in India. In other languages (Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada), the Prabhas starrer has earned Rs 75 crore gross so far.

After beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD has become the fourth highest grossing film in India ever. The first spot is strongly held by Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 with Rs 1418 crore, followed by KGF 2 with Rs 1001 crore gross, and the third spot is secured by SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Rs 916 crore gross.

Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone’s Kalki 2898 AD has created a storm even at the worldwide box office. Its worldwide collection has crossed over Rs 1000 crore at the box office. It would be interesting to see how the business fares until Independence Day.

Meanwhile, the Nag Ashwin starrer was loved for many reasons, one of them being the exciting cameos. A lot of top South Indian stars like Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Devarakonda, Mrunal Thakur, and SS Rajamouli made special appearances in the film. Further, the movie is confirmed for a sequel, with all the actors reprising their respective roles. (Agencies)

Also Read: Kalki Koechlin joins Naseeruddin Shah in adaptation of Shakespeare’s King Lear

Also watch: