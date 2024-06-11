‘Kalki 2989 AD’ new poster: Deepika Padukone’s intense look grabs attention

The new poster of Deepika Padukone from the highly anticipated “Kalki 2989 AD” is out, and it’s all things thrilling. There’s no comparison when it comes to the excitement the audience have for Nag Ashwin’s apocalyptic drama starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and others.

Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming sci-fi film, the makers shared a new poster of Deepika as Padma. In the newly released poster, the actress looks troubled, hinting at the challenges humans are facing in the Kalki’s world. Sporting short hair, the actress is wearing rugged attire, with astonishing expression on her face as she looks away from the camera. In the backdrop, we can see a bunch of people standing with their hands up, holding weapons, apparently as a mark of respect for someone who has arrived.

Sharing Deepika’s new avatar from the movie, the makers wrote, ‘’The hope begins with her. #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Tomorrow.”

On Friday, the makers dropped a new poster of Big B, who is playing Ashwatthama in the movie. The actor looked fearless as he stood holding his Astra on the battlefield. The trailer of the movie touted to be inspired by Hindu mythology will be released soon. Set in the future dystopian world, the sci-fi movie will reportedly revolve around Prabhas’ character Bhairava.

Talking about the project, Prabhas in his recent interview with Deadline said that Kalki 2898 AD is “made for international audiences”.

“The whole film is made for international audiences. That’s why it’s the highest budget, and we’ve got the best actors in the country”. The movie features Big B, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in key roles. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie will hit the screens on June 27. (Agencies)

