Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan & Animal: Pioneering a New Cinematic Language in India

A new way of making movies is emerging in India, driven by crossovers. Historically, Indian cinema has been divided into separate industries like Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood, and numerous smaller ones, reflecting the country's linguistic diversity where local languages change every few kilometers.
In response to global struggles to draw audiences back to theaters post-pandemic, Indian cinema is now experimenting with crossover collaborations.
Unlike superhero crossovers in the Marvel Universe, these crossovers involve actors and directors working across different Indian film industries. Recently, many filmmakers from South India have started making films in Hindi as well.
Consider popular movies like Jersey, Vikram Vedha, Jawan, and Animal—all directed by successful filmmakers from South India.
Actors from the southern film industries have also transitioned into Hindi cinema. For instance, films like Liger, Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Adipurush, and Merry Christmas showcase actors who have moved from South Indian cinema to Hindi films.
Conversely, Bollywood stars are also exploring roles beyond Hindi cinema. Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon notably appeared in KGF, while Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt made significant contributions to RRR. Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan garnered attention for their roles in Kalki 2898AD.
When asked about the surge in crossover collaborations, filmmaker Pushkar from the Pushkar-Gayatri duo attributed it to the audience's increased interest in regional cinema during the pandemic, which coincided with the boom in OTT platforms.
During the pandemic, Pushkar mentioned that audiences in the Hindi belt were exposed to the vibrant industries in the south, which produce both great commercial and parallel cinema. He added that this exposure led to the perception that collaborating with South directors and actors could be beneficial.
Producer Siddharth Kapur explained that during the COVID-19 pandemic, widespread access to streaming platforms and low data costs exposed audiences to a diverse range of content, significantly expanding their tastes and sensibilities.
According to him, "the way audiences now engage with content, crossover collaborations provide a completely new perspective and a fresh approach.”
