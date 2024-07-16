Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan & Animal: Pioneering a New Cinematic Language in India

A new way of making movies is emerging in India, driven by crossovers. Historically, Indian cinema has been divided into separate industries like Bollywood, Tollywood, Kollywood, Mollywood, and numerous smaller ones, reflecting the country's linguistic diversity where local languages change every few kilometers.

In response to global struggles to draw audiences back to theaters post-pandemic, Indian cinema is now experimenting with crossover collaborations.

Unlike superhero crossovers in the Marvel Universe, these crossovers involve actors and directors working across different Indian film industries. Recently, many filmmakers from South India have started making films in Hindi as well.