Assam: Congress to Contest All Five Seats in Upcoming Bypolls

Singh plans to have more meetings with MPs, MLAs, and other leaders to strengthen the party's organization and plan for the future.

Taking to X, Borah wrote, “@INCAssam would contest all the 5 seats where byelections would be held. We would constitute 5 teams of senior leaders who would reach out to the grassroots.”

The Election Commission is yet to announce the bypoll dates.

The Assembly seats of Samaguri, Behali, Dholai, Sidli, and Bongaigaon became vacant after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha. Only the Samaguri seat was held by the Congress, while the rest were held by the BJP and its allies, AGP and BPF.

The party had participated in the last Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly elections as part of an opposition alliance. However, members of the alliance ended up running candidates against each other in a few seats during the parliamentary elections.