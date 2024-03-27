Kangana, BJP slam Congress’ Supriya over objectionable post ‘Every woman deserves dignity’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate over a now-deleted Instagram post that featured a picture of actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut accompanied by an objectionable caption, demanding Shrinate’s immediate removal from the party.

Kangana Ranaut, who was handed over BJP’s ticket from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, took to her social media account and hit out at Shrinate stating that every woman in the world “deserves her dignity”.

“Dear Supriya ji In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii,” Ranaut said in a post on X.

“We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers’ challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur... every woman deserves her dignity...,” she added.

BJP leaders Shehzad Poonawalla and Amit Malviya also lashed out at Shrinate over the post.

Malviya, the in-charge of BJP’s national information and technology department, said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should take strict action against Shrinate.

“Congress’s Supriya Shrinate makes an obnoxious comment on Kangana Ranaut in an Insta post. It is so disgusting that one can’t help, but ask - how does Congress collect so much filth in one place? If Kharge has any say in the party, he must sack her immediately or else resign,” Malviya, who is BJP IT cell head, posted on X. (Agencies)

