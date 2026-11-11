Kangana Ranaut Questions Sonia Gandhi's Political Rise, Calls Gandhi Family History 'Way Too Many Coincidences'

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut has launched a sharp attack on senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, questioning her rise to political prominence and describing the sequence of events surrounding the Gandhi family as a series of "way too many coincidences". In a strongly worded post on her Instagram Stories, Kangana alleged that Sonia Gandhi's entry into the Gandhi family and the subsequent deaths of several members of the political dynasty raised questions that, according to her, had not received enough public attention.

Kangana said her remarks were informed by research into Indian politics and the Gandhi family that she conducted while working on her 2025 directorial film 'Emergency.'

Referencing the ongoing global discussion around the Nvidia honey trap controversy, the actor-turned-politician began her post by writing, "Everyone is talking about the Nvidia honey trap controversy."

She then questioned the political developments surrounding the Gandhi family, writing, "For Emergency, I did a lot of research on Indian politics and the Gandhi family, and I must confess that one thing I could never wrap my head around is that one mysterious foreign national enters the Gandhi family."

In her post, Kangana referred to the deaths of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, linking these tragedies to the political succession within the Gandhi family. She wrote, "Indira Gandhi killed, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, all potential heirs to the throne killed, leaving just one and only sympathy choice for the throne: that one foreign national called Sonia Gandhi." Kangana further described the sequence of events as involving "way too many coincidences", suggesting that the circumstances deserved greater public scrutiny. Ranaut also criticised Sonia Gandhi's political influence and tenure, accusing the Congress leader of promoting foreign agendas. (ANI)

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