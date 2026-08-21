Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on Sadbhavana Diwas, Vows to Be Guided by His Vision for India

‘Resolve to build India of your dreams will continue to guide me’

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, on his 82nd birth anniversary, asserting that the latter's resolve to build an India of dreams "will continue to guide" him.

The former Prime Minister's birth anniversary is observed as 'Sadbhavana Diwas' (Harmony Day) across the nation.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said: "Harmony among Indians, compassion in every heart, and equal rights to justice and democracy for every citizen..Papa, this teaching of yours is my strength and your memories are my courage."

"The resolve to build the India of your dreams will always continue to guide me," he added.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) leader Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, K.C. Venugopal and others paid floral tributes at 'Veer Bhumi' on the former Prime Minister's birth anniversary.

Congress President Kharge also paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi, saying: "Today, on Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, a visionary leader who awakened hope in millions and helped prepare India for the promise of the 21st century."

"His legacy lives on in the transformative changes he championed and in his enduring faith in India’s youth, technological progress and the power of new ideas," he said in a post on X.

According to the Congress chief, perhaps the most meaningful tribute to Rajiv Gandhi would be to "strengthen India’s timeless spirit of empathy, harmony and reconciliation, while nurturing intellectual freedom, innovation and the aspirations of our young people".

"We pay our deepest respects on his birth anniversary and remember his tremendous contribution to the nation," Kharge added.

Paying tribute to Rajiv Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said he feels a deep sense of gratitude while thinking of the faith he placed in young leaders like him at a formative stage of his political journey.

"He did not merely speak about the future; he had the courage to imagine a new India and inspire a generation to believe that it was possible," the Karnataka CM said in a post on X. (IANS)

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