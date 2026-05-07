Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ to release on June 12

The makers of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata have announced June 12, 2026, as the film’s theatrical release date, unveiling a powerful poster that honours unsung heroes who chose duty over fear during a night of terror.

Starring Kangana Ranaut, the true-story-inspired thriller shifts away from conventional portrayals of violence to focus on the quiet resilience displayed inside a government hospital during a crisis. Set amid a backdrop of terror, the film centres on hospital corridors and wards, where staff responded to fear with compassion, presence of mind, and unity. The narrative highlights the courage of nurses, ward boys, cleaners, lift operators, security personnel, and administrative staff who worked together to protect lives. While chaos unfolded outside, 400 lives were saved inside Cama Hospital, marking a powerful example of humanity prevailing over fear.

Speaking about the film, Kangana Ranaut said it tells an untold story of courage, sacrifice, and unity, emphasising that true bravery often lies in quiet, selfless actions. She added that the film reflects “desh bhakti in its truest sense,” where duty transforms into action. Producer Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios noted that the film showcases the strength of ordinary people during vulnerable times, with a particular focus on strong women. He expressed confidence in director Manoj Tapadia’s vision and Kangana’s performance.

Tapadia described the film as more than a thriller, calling it a deeply emotional story about courage, compassion, and sacrifice in the face of danger. He said it honours ordinary individuals—especially women—who made extraordinary choices when it mattered most.

The film also features Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Amrutha Namdev, and others, and will be distributed by Pen Marudhar. (ANI)

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