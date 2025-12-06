Karan Johar bags Best Host award for ‘The Traitors’ at Asian Academy Creative Awards 2025

Filmmaker Karan Johar has bagged the Best Host award for the Indian reality show ‘The Traitors’ at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2025 on Thursday, reported Variety.

Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to express his gratitude for the win and shared his regret for not being able to attend the festival due to his attendance at the ongoing Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco.

He wrote, “I am so honoured to have won BEST HOST for TRAITORS at the Asian Academy Creative Awards in Singapore due to my prior commitment at the Marrakech Film Festival. I was unable to attend, but would like to thank the academy for this nod.”

The filmmaker concluded his note with a thank you note to Prime Video for giving him this opportunity.

India’s streaming platforms made their mark, with Prime Video’s ‘The Traitors India’ winning the award for ‘best Adaptation of an Existing Format’ and Netflix’s ‘Black Warrant’ for Best Editing award.

Tanya Chhabria bagged the Best Editing award for Netflix series ‘Black Warrant’. According to Variety, Singapore’s Ivory Chia became the youngest winning actor in Asian Academy Creative Awards history, claiming best actress in a supporting role in a tiebreaker vote, as China scored wins for best feature film and best drama series.

China won best feature film for “MuMu” and best drama series for “Strange Tales of Tang Dynasty: To The West.”

The drama series win proved particularly dramatic, with ‘Srange Tales’ edging out Korea’s heavily favoured “When Life Gives You Tangerines” by a mere 0.06 points in the evening’s final award announcement. (ANI)

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra expresses pride as Jonas Brothers celebrate 20 years