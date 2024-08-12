Karan Johar celebrates 18th anniversary of ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, calls it his ‘best decision’

Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar, who last delivered the superhit film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, is celebrating the 18th anniversary of his most special film ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ on Sunday. The director-producer-entrepreneur took to his Instagram and shared a video featuring the BTS moments from the making of the film. The video immediately takes back the viewers to the mid-2000s with the era-specific fashion.

The members of the cast like Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, along with Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Rampal can be seen in the video. KJo said in the video that making ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ was only possible because each member of the cast was a friend and family. He also penned a long note in the caption: “‘KANK’ was the road that I need not have taken but it was the best decision I made to take it...till date! This film not only gave me the best of the times with my absolutely phenomenal cast that honestly, were more my family - but it also gave me the courage to tell stories that I put my conviction into about relationships that were messy but beautiful...just like life? Here’s to 18 years of #KabhiAlvidaNaaKehna.”

‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ was a passion project for KJo, and his first film as a director after his father Yash Johar’s demise. Upon its release, the film failed at the box office as the Indian audience couldn’t connect with its themes of adultery and broken marriages. The film was considered ahead of its time and featured great performances from its cast. The film is also remembered for its timeless piece of music. The songs from the film trend on Instagram even 18 years after the album’s release. (IANS)

Also Read: Karan Johar Addresses Bollywood Crisis: Inflation and Changing Audience Tastes Impacting Box Office Success in 2024

Also Watch: