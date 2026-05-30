Karan Johar Clarifies Unfollowing SRK, Alia, Ananya: ‘It’s a Digital Detox, Not a Fallout’

Karan Johar’s recent social media activity created quite a buzz amongst fans as he unfollowed several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. However, the filmmaker has finally opened up about the reason behind this sudden move and why it was never meant to be taken personally.

Responding to several assumptions of him unfollowing Bollywood celebrities, Karan Johar took to Instagram stories and cleared the air about the unfollowing accounts on Instagram. He wrote, “It’s a DIGITAL DETOX!! I am unfollowing everyone to reduce my time and energy spent on the gram!!” He further wrote, “This can’t be national news for gods sake...please clickbait something else! This is irrelevant.”

Recently, Karan Johar grabbed the attention of netizens after he unfollowed several close friends and industry colleagues on Instagram. The clean-up sparked widespread speculation of fallouts, as he removed longtime friends, actors he works with, and stars he previously launched. The list included Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, and designer Manish Malhotra.

Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra was one of the very few celebrities who remained on his following list, alongside a handful of production and business-related accounts. (Agencies)

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