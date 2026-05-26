Kareena Kapoor Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wishes for Karan Johar and Kunal Kemmu, Shares Unseen Photos

As filmmaker Karan Johar gears up to celebrate his 54th birthday on May 27, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared heartfelt wishes for her “darling” friend along with actor-filmmaker Kunal Kemmu on social media.

Kareena posted unseen pictures with both the birthday boys on Instagram stories. Wishing Kunal on his birthday on May 25, she shared a monochrome group photo featuring herself, husband Saif Ali Khan, Kunal and actress Soha Ali Khan from what appeared to be a vacation.

Alongside the picture, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday dear Kunal. So looking forward to Vibe. You will kill it… wish you the bestest always.”

For Karan Johar, Kareena shared a stylish black-and-white picture of the two posing together and penned a heartfelt note saying, “Love you Love you and love you more, today and always. Happy birthday my darling.”

Kareena shares a close bond with both Karan and Kunal. Karan has directed her in several Bollywood films and remains one of her closest friends in the industry. Kunal became part of Kareena’s family after marrying Soha Ali Khan in 2015. Kareena and Kunal have also worked together in Golmaal. (IANS)

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