Karan Johar Elated as PM Modi Mentions 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in Jakarta

Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving a special mention to his iconic film ’Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ during his address in Jakarta. On Tuesday, KJo thanked the PM for making the song ‘live forever’.

During his address, PM Modi stressed the massive popularity of Indian cinema in Indonesia with a special mention to the title track of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

PM Modi was heard saying, “Yahan Bharat ka gana ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ bahut hi lokpriya hai. Aaj maine is par kaha ki jab Bharat aur Indonesia saath milkar chalte hain, toh ‘kuch kuch’ se bhi aage badhkar ‘bahut kuch’ hota hai. (Here, India’s song ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ is very popular. When India and Indonesia move forward together, a lot more will happen.”

The witty wordplay by the Prime Minister points out the potential for a strong collaboration between the two nations. Overwhelmed by the mention of his movie, Karan re-shared the video on the Stories section of his official Instagram handle.

Karan Johar wrote, “Elated & honoured to have our esteemed Prime Minister @narendramodi ji speak about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in Jakarta. There is indeed a language that transcends all it’s love. Thank you for embracing & making this song live forever!!! (sic)”

Talking about ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, the film marked Karan Johar’s debut as a director. (IANS)

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