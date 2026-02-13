Karan Johar mourns James Van Der Beek: This news was very sad to wake up to

As the news about James Van Der Beek’s death broke, Indian filmmaker Karan Johar mourned the loss of the actor and said this was very sad information to wake up to.

James Van Der Beek, the beloved “Dawson’s Creek” actor, died after battling colorectal cancer at age 48.

Karan took to Instagram stories, where he shared the news about James Van Der Beek and captioned it: “I had loved Dawson’s Creek and this news was indeed very sad to wake upto (sic).”

The news about James Van Der Beek was announced on social media.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, shared via a joint Instagram statement.

“He met his final days with courage, faith and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come.” (IANS)

