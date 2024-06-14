Karan Johar reacts to Kangana Ranaut slap incident ‘Do not support any kind of violence’

Karan Johar has condemned the recent slap incident involving Kangana Ranaut and a CISF constable. Johar and Ranaut’s long-standing cold war is well known. Last week, a CISF constable was suspended from her duty after she slapped newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut at the Chandigarh airport over Ranaut’s prior comment on the farmers’ protest. On Wednesday, Karan Johar attended the trailer launch of his next film, Kill, where he was asked to comment on the incident.

When asked about the slap incident, Karan told reporters, “Dekhiye, I do not support any kind of violence, verbal or physical.”

The two have been at loggerheads ever since she called him a flag-bearer of nepotism on his talk show Koffee With Karan in 2017.

Over the years, the actor has frequently criticized Karan for furthering nepotism in Bollywood and has also addressed him as “movie mafia” on certain instances.

After the slapping incident last week, the film-star-turned-politician lashed out at those who had made snide remarks about the incident. Kangana had said those cheering for the violence against her must introspect about their own “psychological criminal tendencies.” Okay with rape? Kangana Ranaut pens a long note on ‘criminal mindset’ amid slap row. (Agencies)

