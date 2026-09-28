Karan Wahi denies ‘Bigg Boss 20’ entry rumors: ‘‘At least not this year’’

Speculation around actor Karan Wahi's possible entry into 'Bigg Boss 20' has been doing the rounds among fans, with many wondering if the actor could enter the reality show as a wild card contestant. However, Wahi has now seemingly put the rumours to rest.

During an Instagram interaction with fans, Karan Wahi addressed the speculation and clarified that his earlier reference was actually about UNO, his favourite card game, and not an indication of his entry into the controversial reality show.

Responding to the buzz, Wahi said, "I was talking about UNO…my favourite card. Tumlog ko bhi chill nahi hai life mei. Har chiz ka matlab kuch aur banana hota hai. I am coming into Bigg Boss…atleast not this year."(ANI)

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