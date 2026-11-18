Filmmaker Karan Johar has sparked excitement among fans with a cryptic social media post hinting at a possible return to the world of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. The post features the film's much-loved characters, Poo and Rohan, played by Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. Karan's post also fuelled speculation about the possibility of the actors reuniting on screen after their appearance in the 2001 family drama.

On Tuesday, the director took to his Instagram handle and posted a teaser suggesting that Kareena and Hrithik could be coming together for an advertisement inspired by 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. In the video, the 'Jab We Met' actress is seen putting on lipstick, recalling Poo's memorable introduction in the film. Hrithik, meanwhile, appears dressed in a leather jacket and shoes, evoking memories of his character Rohan Raichand, also known as Laddoo. The clip builds anticipation without clearly showing either actor's face. (IANS)

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