Kareena Kapoor calls Kapil Sharma ‘absolute star’ after fun episode with Saif Ali Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor has a special message for comedian Kapil Sharma after appearing on his show with husband Saif Ali Khan.

Calling Kapil an "absolute star", Kareena shared her admiration for the comedian after their fun time together on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil shared a selfie on his Instagram Stories that featured Kareena, Saif and the show's team. Along with the picture, he said he had a great time with the couple and thanked them for being part of the episode.

"Dear @kareenakapoorkhan n @saifalikhanpataudi never knew you guys n so much fun together…thank you for the beautiful fun episode…Love you both," he wrote.

Kareena reshared Kapil's post on her Instagram Stories and replied with a message of her own, praising the comedian and sharing her affection for him. "Kapil you are an absolute star and we love you lots too ", she wrote.

During the episode, Kareena and Saif also shared some interesting details about their relationship. Kareena revealed that Saif proposed to her three times before she agreed to marry him. The proposals took place in Mumbai, Greece and Paris. (ANI)

Also Read: Anupam Kher reflects on life, says he may have missed beautiful things due to his perspective