Kareena Kapoor celebrates 24 years of 'Refugee', says, "best is yet to come..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Kareena Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan starrer 'Refugee' completed 24 years today. The romantic drama film directed by JP Dutta also starred Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty and Anupam Kher.

To mark the occasion, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram handle to share a video with sequences and songs from the film featuring her and Abhishek Bachchan.

She wrote in the caption, "24 years of discovering myself and my characters ...The best is yet to come...Love you all ..."

After her post, many fans reacted to it. One of the commented, "24 Years of the best actress ever.."

Another wrote, "24 years of ruling our hearts!"

While the other commented, "A star was born with this...#legendary they don't make it like you anymore"

'Refugee' is a 2000 romantic drama film written and directed by JP Dutta. It marked the debut of Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor. The film also starred Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty and Anupam Kher.

Meanwhile, as per the latest buzz, actors Kareena Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana have been roped in to star together in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

"Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source said.

The film will be produced by Junglee Pictures. However, an official announcement regarding the project is still awaited.

She will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise.'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

She also has Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders'. (ANI)

Also Read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Star in Meghna Gulzar’s 'Daayra'

Also Watch: