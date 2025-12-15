Kareena Kapoor Khan Meets Messi with her Two Sons in Mumbai

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently met football legend Lionel Messi with her sons, Taimur and Jehangir, who are big fans. The proud mother shared glimpses of the fan encounter on social media. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan also met Messi at Salt Lake Stadium with his son AbRam.

The Messi fever has left no one untouched. With the ‘G.O.A.T’ in Mumbai, Bollywood stars are also not leaving the opportunity to meet the football legend. On Sunday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, proud mother of two sons, both huge Messi fans, met Lionel, and their pictures are too good to miss.

Dressed in an earthy tone attire, oozing boss lady vibe, while her kids showed off their love for the game with their football jerseys. Elder son Taimur is a huge Messi fan, and it can be seen through his customised jersey. As the actress and her sons met the football icon, it created a picture-perfect moment. As all the stars from the world of sports and glam came together, they smiled for the camera and created a lasting memory. (Agencies)

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's Parenting Insight: Character Over Achievements