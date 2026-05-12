Karishma Tanna urges moms-to-be to stay active with daily walks during pregnancy

Actress Karishma Tanna, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy, has shared a message for all expecting mothers that daily walks have helped her stay physically and mentally active during pregnancy.

Karishma shared a video of herself from the gym, where she is seen walking on the treadmill. Tagging pregnancy as "beautiful" yet challenging, the actress asked all "mamas-to-be" to stay gentle with themselves but not completely stop moving.

In the clip, Karishma is heard saying: "Hi guys, just a small reminder to all the mamas to be out there. One thing that genuinely helps me during pregnancy is walking. Even a simple daily walk makes such a difference physically and mentally."

She says the body changes during pregnancy.

Karishma added: "And trust me, pregnancy is beautiful but yes, the way the body changes, tiredness, it's all real. And that's exactly why movement becomes very very important. I mean no pressure but just stay active, strong and connected to your body." (IANS)

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