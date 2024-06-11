Kartik Aaryan Addresses ‘Dostana 2’ Exit Rumors with Karan Johar, Focuses on Upcoming Projects ‘Chandu Champion’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Dostana 2” was the much-anticipated film which was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. In 2021, the makers announced the film featuring Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor and Laksh Lalwani playing the lead roles. Fans were pretty excited about the release date of the film.

But, things got worse and in a shocking turn of events, the production house announced that the star cast would be reconsidered was shared by Dharma Productions on April 16, 2021. The statement read, ‘Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain dignified silence – we will be recasting “Dostana 2”, directed by Collin D’Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon (sic).’ This statement left fans shocked. This led to a speculation which stated a fallout between Karan and Kartik. It was later reported that Kartik Aaryan walked out of the film due to creative differences, but he did not speak about the same. Kartik who is all set to spill his magic with “Chandu Champion” spoke his heart out about the ongoing rumors about his exit from Dostana 2.

Kartik Aaryan told The Lallantop that the news is stale now and many times, there is miscommunication or something is blown out of proportion. He also said that when something is written and it sounds completely different. He said that he was silent when the news spread like wildfire and said that he chose to stay silent even now. He said that he is totally focused on his work and when controversies of such nature happen he likes to stay calm. He even said that he does not get involved a lot in them he does not have to prove anything to anyone by getting involved.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is currently gearing up for Kabir Khan’s directorial “Chandu Champion” which will release in theatres on June 14. He also has “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” with Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in main roles. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Anil Kapoor declares ‘Ab Sab Badlega’ in new promo

Also Watch: