Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal name their son Vihaan Kaushal

Exactly two months after welcoming their firstborn, a baby boy, Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have disclosed the name of their little bundle of joy.

Katrina and Vicky have decided to name their son Vihaan Kaushal.

Revealing the name in a joint post, they shared an adorable picture of little Vihaan’s hand on Katrina and Vicky’s hands.

Announcing the name on social media, they wrote, “Our Ray of Light...Vihaan Kaushal...Prayers are answered...Life is beautiful...Our world is changed in a instant...Gratitude beyond words (sic).”

As soon as Katrina and Vicky announced the name, blessings started pouring in for the little Vihaan.

Actress Parineeti Chopra, who has recently joined the boy mom club herself, commented, “Little buddy!” along with a blue heart emoji.

Filmmaker Karan Johar reshared the post on his Instagram Stories, saying, “Congratulations...all my love and blessings to Vihaan...@katrinaKaif @vickykaushal09”.

Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif, and several others reacted to the post with red heart emojis. Chachu Sunny Kaushal went on to explain the meaning of the name Vihaan. Resharing the announcement post, Sunny wrote, “Vihaan...The first ray of light”. (IANS)

