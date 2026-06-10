Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Make First Red Carpet Appearance Together at Tribeca Festival

Pop superstar Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made their first official red carpet appearance together at the Tribeca Festival.

According to People magazine, the couple posed for photographs on Monday, June 8, at the premiere of Perry's concert film, 'Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour- Live from Paris', in New York City.

Trudeau accompanied Perry as she celebrated the launch of the film, which captures her latest global tour experience.

For the event, Perry wore a white halter-neck gown adorned with rose-inspired detailing and styled her hair in an elegant updo.

Trudeau opted for a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. The former Canadian leader was seen smiling as Perry greeted fans and spoke with reporters on the red carpet.

Speaking to People magazine at the premiere, Perry reflected on how the new film differs from her 2012 documentary 'Part of Me.'

"This is very different than Part of Me," the singer told People magazine, referencing her 2012 documentary, adding, "That was more of a documentary about my life, and this is really a concert experience at the highest level for the fans."

Perry emphasized that the project is dedicated to her longtime supporters. (ANI)

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