Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Make Red Carpet Debut at Tribeca Festival Premiere

Guwahati: Pop superstar Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have made their first official red carpet appearance together, stepping out at the Tribeca Festival premiere of Perry’s concert film, Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour – Live from Paris, in New York City.

The couple posed for photographs at the event on 8th June-Mondya, marking their high-profile public appearance since romance rumours first emerged in 2025. Trudeau joined Perry as she celebrated the launch of the film, which showcases highlights from her latest global tour.

For the occasion, Perry wore an elegant white halter-neck gown featuring rose-inspired detailing, while her hair was styled in a sophisticated bun. Trudeau opted for a classic black suit paired with a crisp white shirt. The former Canadian leader appeared relaxed and cheerful as Perry greeted fans and spoke with reporters on the red carpet.

Speaking at the premiere, Perry explained how the new project differs from her 2012 documentary Part of Me. She described The Lifetimes Tour , Live from Paris as a concert experience designed primarily for her fans rather than a personal documentary.

The singer also paid tribute to her fans and friends , crediting them for standing by her throughout her nearly two-decade career. Perry said the film captures the energy and excitement of the tour, which she described as “incredible”.

Perry and Trudeau first sparked dating speculation in July 2025 after they were seen together in Montreal. Since then, they have attended several public events together, including a Montecito gathering earlier this year.