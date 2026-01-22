Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make first official appearance as couple at WEF Davos

Katy Perry and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended their first official event as a couple on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. Stealing the spotlight, the pop star was photographed with her politician boyfriend walking hand in hand at the summit.

This is the couple’s most high-profile outing together since they made their relationship official in October 2025. Smiling for the camera, both Perry and Trudeau gained significant attention at the annual summit of world leaders, policymakers, and business figures.

The singer chose an elegant look for the occasion as she wore a beige buttoned sweater paired with a matching pencil skirt. She complemented her look with a sleek low bun and statement gold earrings. Trudeau went for a classic navy blue suit with a patterned tie.

Inside the venue, the singer was seen seated in the front row as Trudeau went to talk about the role of “soft power” in today’s shifting political landscape.

Before appearing at this summit as a “power couple,” the duo had been spotted together several times, including at concerts, dinners, and private getaways over the past few months.

The romance between Perry and Trudeau reportedly sparked in 2025 after the politician was seen attending the pop star’s concert during her Canadian tour. Later, they were also seen dining together in Montreal. The couple made their relationship public in October during Perry’s birthday celebrations in Paris, followed by posting photos on Instagram from trips to Japan and a New Year holiday together. Before Trudeau, the Grammy-nominated singer was in a relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, and she announced their split in July 2025. The ex-couple share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. While the politician, who stepped down as Canada’s prime minister in 2024 after nearly a decade in office, parted ways from wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They share three children. (Agencies)

