Katy Perry Reflects on Orlando Bloom Split, Says Justin Trudeau Is the ‘Love of My Life’

Katy Perry has rarely been this candid about what happened after her relationship with Orlando Bloom came to an end. While the singer was travelling the world for her Lifetimes Tour, she was also dealing with heartbreak away from the people closest to her. Now, she is sharing how that difficult chapter eventually introduced her to Justin Trudeau.

Katy Perry has offered a rare glimpse into the emotional period surrounding her separation from Orlando Bloom. The singer and actor, who share daughter Daisy Dove, ended their relationship in June 2025 after nearly nine years together. In an interaction with PEOPLE, while promoting her concert film Katy Perry: The Lifetimes Tour - Live From Paris, Perry recalled how difficult that period was for her.

She said, "I learned how to step back into my purpose. And I got the greatest gift from this tour. I do have to meet the love of my life. No. 10 just says, 'True Love'. And I think that's where we're at."

During the world premiere of her concert film at the Tribeca Film Festival this past June, Perry called 2025 "one of the hardest years of my life." "I went through a f**k ton," she said at the time. "And there were days that were really, really, really hard. And I just kept going because I made a promise to my fans, a promise to my daughter, and a promise to myself." (Agencies)

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