Katy Perry’s barely-there gown gets mixed reactions

Singer Katy Perry proved she’s a true blue fashionista at the Vogue World: Paris held at the prestigious Place Vendôme. The 39-year-old singer turned heads as she strutted through the runway in a bold archival Noir Kei Ninomiya dress, featuring geometric shapes and delicate tulle floral embellishments that strategically covered her intimate parts. Donning the nearly naked dress, Perry confidently walked across the Parisian plaza, leaving guests and virtual spectators mesmerised. Embracing the event’s theme that celebrated the intersection of fashion and sports across decades, Perry’s appearance was a nod to the 1980s and martial arts-inspired aesthetics. Her slicked-back dark hair perfectly complemented the ensemble, while rosy lip colour and matching eyeshadow added a touch of glam. The look was finished with lace-up boots as an ode to Perry’s signature blend of edgy and elegant style. Reacting to the look, a user commented, “I love her hair and makeup, but the outfit ummm not so much.” Another X user wrote, “Goddess descends in Paris. Love the daring bold look on Katy.” A third comment read, “Oh god, this is stunning.”

“This outfit is just a disaster,” wrote another user. “SHE IS THE MOMENT!!!!! @katyperry looks stunning for Vogue probably promoting her new album which we have yet to get a name for,” read a comment.

Vogue World: Paris showcased a spectacular fusion of contemporary and historic French designs. The event, now in its third iteration since debuting at New York Fashion Week in 2022, saw over 500 athletes, performers, surprise guests, and models gathering at the global epicentre of haute couture.

The show began with Jean Paul Gaultier adding the final touches to singer Aya Nakamura’s dress while an orchestra delivered a classical take on Daft Punk’s “Around the World”. The first part of the show paired cycling with 1920s fashion, including vintage Chanel dresses from the period, while Nakamura sang. In Hermes garments, supermodels Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner were also seen riding horses around the square. Outfits from Balenciaga, Balmain, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent also graced the show. (Agencies)

