Sidhartha Mallya marries girlfriend in posh London wedding

Congratulations are in order for the Mallyas as Sidhartha Mallya tied the knot with girlfriend Jasmine in London over the weekend. While in Bollywood we were busy with Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding, Sidhartha Mallya got married in a posh ceremony that looked right out of a fairytale.

Sidhartha posted a picture of himself and his wife Jasmine on Instagram with the caption “MR & Mrs Muppet” with the ring emoji. The couple tied the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony in Hertfordshire, England.

Sidhartha looked handsome in a deep green velvet blazer and black trousers with a bow tie. It made for a different-than-usual wedding tuxedo. The bride matched his style in a lace bridal gown. The bride held on to a white-flowered bridal bouquet as guests showered them with petals.

Earlier in the week, the couple posted a sweet picture of themselves, marking the commencement of their wedding week. In it, Sidhartha donned an embroidered white blazer and matching trousers while Jasmine picked a mint-toned floral dress. They were both framed in a floral frame which came in a pink and white colour palette. (Agencies)

