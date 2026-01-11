Kendall Jenner breaks silence on ‘lesbian’ rumours, says ‘I can speak for myself’

Supermodel Kendall Jenner is finally clearing the air, addressing one of the controversial rumours surrounding her sexuality. In a recent podcast, Jenner opened up on how the internet believes her to be a lesbian, adding that it would not have been an issue for her to come out in public.

“There’s the whole side of the internet that thinks I’m a lesbian. I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people. And I’m not saying that’s an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I’d be out if I was,” as quoted by Page Six.

Reiterating her views on revealing her sexuality to the world, the 30-year-old ‘Kardashians’ star added, “I’m not saying it’s an easy thing. I’m just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I’d have no problem being that. I think that there’s this whole narrative that I’m hiding this thing. All’s to say, as of today, I am not. I don’t think I will be, but I’m not closing doors to experiences in life.” (ANI)

