Kendall Jenner breaks silence on ‘lesbian’ rumours, says ‘I can speak for myself’

Supermodel Kendall Jenner addressed rumours about her sexuality on a podcast, saying being seen as a lesbian wouldn’t be an issue for her.
Supermodel Kendall Jenner is finally clearing the air, addressing one of the controversial rumours surrounding her sexuality. In a recent podcast, Jenner opened up on how the internet believes her to be a lesbian, adding that it would not have been an issue for her to come out in public.

“There’s the whole side of the internet that thinks I’m a lesbian. I understand that coming out is not an easy thing for anybody, if not most people. And I’m not saying that’s an easy thing, but knowing, and I can speak for myself here, and knowing myself, I think at this point in my life I’d be out if I was,” as quoted by Page Six.

Reiterating her views on revealing her sexuality to the world, the 30-year-old ‘Kardashians’ star added, “I’m not saying it’s an easy thing. I’m just saying that knowing me and knowing how I would want to live my life, I would be. I’d have no problem being that. I think that there’s this whole narrative that I’m hiding this thing. All’s to say, as of today, I am not. I don’t think I will be, but I’m not closing doors to experiences in life.” (ANI)

