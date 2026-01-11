Minneapolis ICE shooting: Billie Eilish condemns fatal shooting of Renee Nicole

Three days back a tragedy struck in Minneapolis as an individual identified as Renee Nicole Good was fatally shot by an ICE officer during a tense confrontation. With this incident, several Hollywood celebrities have condemned this attack and spoken out against ICE as the outrage grows. Singer Billie Eilish is the latest to protest against the ICE, which is now under fire.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Grammy-winning singer called the federal law enforcement agency a ‘terrorist group’. She stated, “ICE is a federally funded and supported terrorist group under the Department of Homeland Security that has done nothing to make our streets safer. They are the domestic terrorists tearing apart families, terrorizing citizens, and now murdering innocent people. Enough is enough. Enough is enough. Enough is enough.”

She also reposted another message in which it called for complete abolition of ICE and listed the names of 32 individuals who reportedly died in the agency’s custody over the past year. She has also urged her American followers to contact their congressional representatives to demand that the agency be defunded and that the officer responsible for the shooting be arrested and charged.

The shooting took place near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Witnesses told the local station WCCO that whistles rang out around 9:30 am to warn residents of ICE agents nearby. Three shots were heard, as said by the witnesses, which were shot in Good’s face. (Agencies)

