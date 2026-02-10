'Kennedy': Rahul Bhat wreaks havoc as a cold-blooded hitman

The trailer for Anurag Kashyap's directorial 'Kennedy' was released on Sunday, offering a dark and gritty glimpse into the world of its lead character. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone in key roles and is scheduled to stream on Zee5 from February 20, 2026.

The two-minute trailer introduces Rahul Bhat as Uday Shetty, also known as "Kennedy." In a voiceover, the character says, "My name is Uday Shetty. In the last six years, I have killed so many people that I have lost count." By day, he works as a taxi driver. By night, he becomes a hired killer for the commissioner. Living a double life, he is always looking over his shoulder.

As the narrative progresses, a chance encounter with Sunny Leone's character alters the course of Kennedy's life, drawing her into his violent world and complicating his quest for redemption. (ANI)

