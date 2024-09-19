Kerala High Court bans videography by vloggers at Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur

The Kerala High Court has directed the Guruvayoor Devaswom Managing Committee to prohibit videography by vloggers in the Nadapanthal (outer courtyard) of the famed Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple in Thrissur.

However, the Court pointed out that videography will be permitted during marriage functions and other religious ceremonies.

The Court pronounced the order on a plea moved by the devotees of Lord Guruvayurappan raising concerns over non-Hindus, including a Muslim woman entering Guruvayoor Temple and its premises.

The Court ruled, “We deem it appropriate to direct the 2nd respondent Guruvayoor Devaswom Managing Committee and the additional 5th respondent Administrator to take necessary steps to ensure that videography other than that in connection with marriage functions and other religious ceremonies are not permitted in the Nadapanthal of Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple. The videography by vloggers, by following celebrities, shall not be permitted in the Nadapanthal.”

“Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple is a Special Security Zone notified invoking the provisions under Section 83(1) of the Kerala Police Act, 2011. The videography of the interior places of the temple, especially through the eastern ‘Deepastambham’ cannot be permitted. It is for the Managing Committee to ensure, through the security wing of Guruvayoor Devaswom, that no activity causing any disturbance to the devotees, which includes children of tender age, senior citizen and persons with disabilities, takes place in the Nadapanthal of Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple,” ruled the Court.

The petitioners had also submitted a “video” showing the woman allegedly “picking up a quarrel with the devotees, who were waiting for darshan” in the temple courtyard. The order notes that the video showed the woman “celebrating her birthday by cutting a cake in the Nadapanthal”.

The Court also pointed out that it is the duty of the temple’s managing committee, “subject to the custom and usage in the temple”, to arrange for “proper performance of the rites and ceremonies in the temple.

“Unless a contrary intention, either expressly or by necessary implication, arises from the provisions of the statute in any particular subject or context, Guruvayoor Devaswom Managing Committee is legally bound to administer and manage the Devaswom and its properties following the settled legal principles relating to the administration of Hindu Religious Trusts. The Committee, being the trustee in the management of Devaswom properties, is legally bound to perform its duties with utmost, care and caution,” added the Court. (IANS)

