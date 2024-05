Kevin Spacey claps back at Channel 4 over ‘one-sided’ documentary

Kevin Spacey is pushing back against the upcoming Channel 4 documentary ‘Spacey Unmasked,’ which will explore his career and the allegations of misconduct against him. The documentary is set to premiere in the UK on May 6-7.

“I will not sit back and be attacked by a dying network’s one-sided ‘documentary’ about me in their desperate attempt for ratings,” Spacey said in a lengthy post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Channel 4 documentary comes after Spacey was acquitted in July 2023 of nine charges in a UK criminal case. It is set to air on Max and Investigation Discovery, although no US premiere dates have been announced.

In his social media message, Spacey dismissed the British broadcaster as the appropriate platform for addressing his controversial history: “There’s a proper channel to handle allegations against me and it’s not Channel 4. Each time I have been given the time and a proper forum to defend myself, the allegations have failed under scrutiny and I have been exonerated,” the Oscar winner asserted.

Spacey mentioned that Channel 4 had provided him with insufficient time to counter accusations made in the documentary before its scheduled premiere dates in the UK on May 6 and 7.

“Over the last week, I have repeatedly requested that @Channel4 afford me more than 7 days to respond to allegations made against me dating back 48 years and provide me with sufficient details to investigate these matters. Channel 4 has refused on the basis that they feel that asking for a response in 7 days to new, anonymized and non-specific allegations is a ‘fair opportunity’ for me to refute any allegations made against me,” Spacey wrote on X. (ANI)

