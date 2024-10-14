Khushi and Boney Kapoor inaugurate Sridevi Chowk in Mumbai

The sudden and unexpected passing of Sridevi, a beloved icon of Indian cinema, shocked the entire nation. She tragically passed away on February 24, 2018. Sridevi was not merely a popular actress; she was a cultural phenomenon, having graced the silver screen for over five decades and earning the title of Bollywood’s “first female superstar.”

Her untimely departure left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of millions of fans and admirers. Six years after her demise a road in Mumbai’s Lokhandwala area is named and inaugurated today (Oct 12) in her name. Actress Shabana Azmi was also present at the ceremony. However, Janhvi Kapoor was not seen anywhere around and may have missed the inauguration ceremony. The Sridevi Chowk is close to the actress’ long-time residence Green Acres Tower. The funeral procession also passed through the nearby Purshotam Tandon Road at the time of her funeral. (Agencies)

