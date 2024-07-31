Khushi Kapoor and her rumoured beau Vedang Raina turn showstoppers at India Couture Week 2024

Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor ignited romance rumours as they walked the ramp together at India Couture Week 2024 and turned showstoppers for Gaurav Gupta’s latest collection, Arunodaya, presented on Monday (Jul 29).

Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi looked every bit stunning in a svelte nutty ivory number, featuring silver embroidery and a mermaid-cut hemline. Vedang, on the other hand, wore an all-black bandhgala, which perfectly complimented Khushi’s ethnic ensemble as they walked the ramp together.

Gaurav Gupta teased the new collection on his official Instagram handle. While sharing a video, he wrote, “Arunodaya, a mystical transformation of night into day. INDIA COUTURE WEEK. 29th July | 9:30 PM IST. Shot with kathak performers at @kathakkendrasnamoc.”

Khushi and Vedang’s dating rumours have been going around for a while now. They have made several joint appearances during the promotions of Archies. Even after the film’s promotions, they are often romantically linked because of their adorable posts.

However, the two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter has done two short films so far. She played the role of Pinki Kashyup in Bhasm Ho: Pyaar Ka Takraar and portrayed Naina in Speak Up. She made her OTT debut as Betty Cooper in The Archies, which also featured Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi “Dot” Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. She will be next seen in “Naadaniyaan”. (Agencies)

