Kiara Advani gets called out for a her changed accent in a viral video

Kiara Advani has marked her debut at Cannes this year. The lady is in the French Riviera attending the international film festival. After her first look in crepe ivory gown and second look in pretty orange dress, Kiara Advani’s third appearance was to attend the Gala Dinner organised by Red Sea Foundation to honour the women of cinema. Kiara Advani looked splendid in a pink and black gown with lace gloves. A video of Kiara Advani talking about how honoured she feels to be attending the event has gone viral. However, fans are drawn towards her accent.

The video of Kiara Advani has gone viral on social media. It has been shared on Reddit and fans are quite shocked over her accent. Many are terming it to be ‘fake’. The actress is being judged for pulling off an accent during her interview. One of the comments read, “How is she talking about humbling humbling humbling - while putting on a ridiculous accent, and not being herself? Heinnnnn?” However, there are many who are supporting the actress and calling out those who are judging the “Satyaprem Ki Katha diva”. (Agencies)

