Kiara Advani Shares Rare In-Flight Moment With Baby Daughter Saraayah

Actor Kiara Advani gave fans a rare glimpse into her personal life by sharing an adorable travel moment featuring her daughter, Saraayah, on Instagram Stories.

The candid image, seemingly clicked during a flight, showed a colourful suction toy attached to an aeroplane window against a bright sky backdrop.

Adding to the heartwarming moment was a tiny hand of baby Saraayah, reaching toward the toy. Kiara captioned it with a heart emoji. The post comes as Kiara and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, are reportedly enjoying an intimate family vacation.

Kiara and Sidharth became parents in July last year when they welcomed their baby girl.

Announcing the birth through a joint Instagram post at the time, the couple wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl. KIARA and SIDHARTH.”

Despite occasionally sharing moments related to parenthood, the couple has not revealed their daughter Saraayah’s face publicly. (ANI)

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