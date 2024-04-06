‘KILL’ TEASER: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga back the most gory film of the year

The teaser of new film “Kill” is not for the faint heart. Pitched as the film that will redefine the action genre in Indian cinema, “Kill” is replete with a gory action sequence. The teaser gives a glimpse of what’s in store for the viewers in July when the film hits theatres. Co-produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, “Kill” marks the debut of actor Lakshya and also features Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala.

The teaser opens on a happy note featuring a couple played by Lakshya and Tanya as they embark on a train ride. The two are shown to exchange texts with each other in their journey. The scene quickly changes as goons with knives rampage a compartment in the train that Tanya is travelling in. Lakshya enters the scene and unleashes a sea of blood as he takes on the goons single-handedly. Lakshya doesn’t stop at one and kills one after another in the deadliest manner one can imagine.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram feed, Karan Johar wrote, “One night. One train. One reason to...#KILL. Presenting the #KILLTeaser, starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. India theatrical release - 5th July. Warning: This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.”

A day before the teaser release, Karan Johar teased fans’ excitement with a post and a disclaimer. He wrote, “Prepare for the bloodiest ride of your life!#KILL - TEASER OUT TOMORROWIndia theatrical release 5th July, 2024.” (Agencies)

